Sara Ali Khan Says Mother Amrita Singh Has Given Up Her Life For Her & Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ever since actress Sara Ali Khan started interacting with media after foraying into Bollywood, she has always maintained that she is a Mommy's girl. Sara, who's the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, said that her goal in life is to make her mother happy and proud of her.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Elle magazine, Sara said, "I live with my mother, and she's my whole world. She's my go-to for everything. Just last night, I had to go to a friend's place and she wasn't at home so I FaceTimed her to figure out what to wear (laughs)! My goal is to make sure my mother is proud of me, happy and secure. She's given up her life for my brother and me, and my genuine purpose in life is to be able to do one-tenth of that for her."

In the same interview, Sara also revealed what she learnt from last year which was surrounded by chaos, and everything came to a halt.

Sara asserted that last year changed her a lot, as she has always been someone who is active and ambitious. She said that she has always been on a constant run in her life, as she used to feel that it is healthy, but she realised that it can also lead to burnout.

"One of the first things that the pandemic taught me is that ultimately the things you need to bring a smile to your face are much less. You don't need a certain number of brands and films and covers. It's those little things - sitting with your mother for a good cup of coffee or eating dal chawal. So, the first thing I've learnt is gratitude, lots of it."

She further added that the second thing she learnt from the pandemic is to simply stop. She said that rather than worrying about the future, she wants to live in the moment.

