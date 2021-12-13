Sara Ali Khan: Have Made Mistakes, Some Even Publically, But It Is Okay

Actress Sara Ali Khan who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming release, Atrangi Re, spoke about being admired by many youngsters and said that people relate to her a lot, and that's the reason why they like her so much.

"I have realised that the reason anybody looks up to me is because I am real. So, the minute I am conscious, I will be guarded and then I won't be myself and then you (fans) won't look up to me. So, I don't think about it," said Sara while speaking to Outlook.

She further said, "I think when I make mistakes, there is a relatability to that. I have made mistakes, some even publically, but it's ok."

Sara who enjoys the pros and cons of being a public figure, further said that she is on social media to show her moods, but she does not allow social media to affect her moods.

"If you are excited, you put a story, if you are not excited, you don't put a story but the comments cannot determine you day or your validation as a person," said Sara.

Coming back to Atrangi Re, helmed by Aanand L Rai, the films also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Atrangi Re received mixed reactions from netizens. While some loved the trailer and Sara-Dhanush's chemistry in the film, others criticised Sara's pairing opposite Akshay Kumar because their extreme age difference.

The film is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24, 2021.