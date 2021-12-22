Sara Ali Khan Reveals She Never Had The 'Marriage Talk' With Her Mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. The actress who is known for being honest with her viewpoints and life experiences, recently revealed that she never had the marriage talk with her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh. Sara also spoke about how she and her mother understand each other better after she has forayed into the Hindi film industry.

During her appearance in The Bombay Journey episode on Mashable India, Sara Ali Khan said that she never has the 'marriage talk' with her mother Amrita Singh. The Love Aaj Kal actress added that her mother wants her to focus only on her work for now. Sara went on to say that out of all the places in Mumbai, her most peaceful spot to unwind is her mother's room. Furthermore, the actress revealed how she and her mother have started understanding each other better after she has become an actress.

Sara Ali Khan said, "She is an actor and will always be. When I was away at Columbia, I don't think she really understood me, as well as she understands me now, as somebody trying to make her mark in the Hindi film industry, which is something that she has done. She knows me too well, she is always the right person to talk to." Apart from this, the Coolie No 1 actress also revealed that she prefers to keep her personal life private from the public glare.

The actress stated that her speculations surrounding her dating life are 'nobody's business.' Sara Ali Khan further said, "People talk about equations when they reach a level of seriousness. When there is something to speak about, it will be spoken about."

Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan had recently revealed to RJ Siddharth Kanan how her mother Amrita Singh had shown her the mirror after her movie Love Aaj Kal was not received well by the masses and critics. The Kedarnath actress had said, "I think that even when Love Aaj Kal didn't work, she showed me the mirror and said, 'Look, I am your mother, your team is your team but you make films for the audiences. Agar janta ko aapka kaam acha nahi lag raha toh aap galat jaa rahi hai (If audiences don't like your work then you're going wrong).' That was another time she showed me the mirror." Talking about Atrangi Re, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.