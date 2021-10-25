Sara Ali Khan Received THIS Dating Advice From Her Mother Amrita Singh

It is not a hidden fact that Sara Ali Khan shares an extremely close bond with her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh. She has time and again confessed that her mother is her greatest advisor when it comes to the important decisions in her life. In a recent interview, the actress revealed what dating advice she had received from her mother.

Talking to Tinder India about the same, Sara Ali Khan said that her mother Amrita Singh had advised her to be her true self when it comes to dating. The Coolie No 1 actress said, "I think the one thing that my friends and mom and most people around me keep saying is that continue being who you are. Don't just change who you are because you think that's what somebody else wants or you know that that's what somebody else wants. Like if being compassionate, caring, just the way you want is part of your DNA, by all means, go for it. But if you have an opinion, silencing it for somebody else's sake is an honestly long story short, not sustainable."

Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Are Pure BFF Goals In These Lovely Pictures

Talking about the dating sphere, Sara Ali Khan was linked to actor Kartik Aaryan after they had worked together in Love Aaj Kal and the actress had also called the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor cute in Koffee With Karan. However, the two never admitted to the same and soon the speculations died down. Apart from this, reportedly Sara was also rumoured to be dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with whom she also starred in Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan Shares A Picture With Indian Army Officers In Jammu And Kashmir

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the movie Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The movie has been helmed by Aanand L Rai. The actress had penned a heartfelt note on wrapping up the same. The Simmba actress had stated, "Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, Sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team. @dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn't have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth-watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could've avoided that indulgence during shoots). And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir."