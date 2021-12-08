Sara Ali Khan Sends Birthday Wishes 'Badi Amma' Sharmila; Kareena & Soha Also Share Heartfelt Posts

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore turned 77 today (December 8, 2021). Her granddaughter and actress Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to drop a heartwarming post for her 'Badi Amma'. She shared a few pictures with Sharmila and called the Aaradhna actress her biggest pillar of support.

Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Badi Amma🤗🤗 I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud. 💞🐣🐥🤲 #grandmother #inspiration #graceful #beautiful #iconic."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories to wish her mother-in-law and called her 'iconic'. See her post.

Sharmila Tagore's daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan travelled to Pataudi Palace to celebrate the occasion with her mother. She later took to her Instagram handle to pen a love-soaked message for her. The Rang De Basanti actress wrote, "Happy birthday from the apple to the tree ❤️🎈 #happybirthday."

Saba Ali Khan also penned a sweet birthday wish for her mother and wrote, "MA....You reflect inner BEAUTY, GRACE becomes YOU. Keep shining...! HAAPPY Birthday! Lots of Love...always!#happybirthday #ma #loveyou."

Sharmila Tagore is primilarily known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema. A recipient of two National Awards and other multiple awards, the diva is known for films like Kashmir Ki Kali, An Evening In Paris, Aaradhna, Safar, Amar Prem, Chupke Chupke, Mausam amongst others. Her last Bollywood film was Imran Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Break Ke Baad post which she retired from acting.