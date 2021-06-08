Sara Ali Khan Gets Pampered With A Hair Massage By Her Mother Amrita Singh In Her Latest Post

Sara Ali Khan's social media feed is often filled with some lovely pictures of her family. Her latest post was no different as the actress shared a beautiful picture with her mother Amrita Singh. However, one could see Sara receiving a hair massage from her mother in the picture.

Talking about the same, the Love Aaj Kal actress can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she receives her head massage from her mother. Sara could be seen sporting a full-sleeved white shirt. Amrita Singh looks pretty in traditional blue attire. The actress had a rather quirky way of captioning the picture. She captioned the same with a bunch of emojis ranging from a mother-daughter duo, baby chicken, red heart and a girl getting a massage. Not only this, but Sara Ali Khan will also be collaborating with her mother for the first time for an ad commercial soon. Take a look at the picture shared by the actress.

Sara Ali Khan had earlier won the internet on the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5) wherein she had shared a fun poem dedicating to the environment. One could also see a stream of water flowing in the background as she captured the scenic beauty of her surrounding in her camera while mouthing the poem in her signature style. The Simmba actress captioned the same stating, "Namaste Darshako. Happy World Environment Day. Thank you Mother Nature for the air we breathe, the water we drink, the land we live on and the life we lead. I really hope we can all have more gratitude, respect and appreciation for the planet we live on." Take a look at the same.

The video was presumably taken in her recent Kashmir trip with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara had shared many pictures and videos with her family in the same. The actress is often known for giving out her signature poems during her vacations on her social media handle.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the movie Atrangi Re. The film has been helmed by Aanand L Rai. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. She had recently wrapped up the shooting of the movie on March 27, 2021. The actress had offered her gratitude to her director and co-stars Akshay and Dhanush on her social media account.