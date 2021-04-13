Sara Ali Khan Sharing Her Snowy Adventures With Her Mother Amrita Singh Is Unmissable

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her social media handle to share an adorable video wherein she can be seen sharing a glimpse of her and her mother's fun adventures in the snow. The actor is currently vacationing in Kashmir with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has been sharing her gala time in the picturesque locales of the destination on her social media, much to the happiness of her fans.

The recent video shared by the Love Aaj Kal actor has her presenting her and her mother's adventures in her signature 'Namaste Darshako' style. Sara can be seen telling how her mother has also accompanied her on a ride despite being visibly scared. Amrita can be seen looking frightened in the video but nevertheless joins her daughter sportingly during the same.

The Kedarnath actor then can be seen with her mother atop a snowmobile. It seems that the mother-daughter duo has enjoyed a fun ride together in the same. Sara can be seen saying how they had a lot of fun in the same. The actor can be seen donning a neon winter attire while her mother has opted for black winter wear. Take a look at the same.

Earlier Sara had also shared a lovely picture with her brother Ibrahim wherein they can be seen posing in their snowmobile. While the Coolie No 1 actor can be seen sitting on the same, Ibrahim can be seen standing near the bike. The actor looked stunning in a full-sleeved grey top that she paired with black pants and boots. Ibrahim on the other hand could be seen sporting a blue a white hoodie jacket. Take a look at the same.

The actor had also shared a video earlier of some local musicians singing the song 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar' Sara could be seen joining them in the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will soon be seen in the movie Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the movie.

