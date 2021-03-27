Sara Ali Khan Pens A Heartfelt Message For Akshay Kumar And Dhanush As She Wraps Up Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan has wrapped the shoot of her film Atrangi Re wherein she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The movie has been helmed by director Aanand L Rai. The actor shared some beautiful BTS pictures from the sets of the film and penned a heartfelt message for her co-stars Akshay and Dhanush as well as director Aanand.

Talking about the same, Sara went on to share some delightful pictures wherein she can be seen posing with Akshay, Dhanush and Aanand. However, it was her lovely message for them that stole the cake. The Love Aaj Kal actor credited Akshay Kumar for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity to their set. She also apologized to him for stalking him for pictures in all of his costumes.

Sara then called Dhanush as helpful, inspiring and motivating as a co-star. She added that she could not have asked for a better partner than the Asuran actor in this journey and also thanked him for introducing her to his amazing music. The Kedarnath actor also hinted that the National Award-winning actor introduced her to some mouth-watering South Indian dishes and that they binged on the same on the sets of their film.

Sara also thanked her director for giving her this role and the opportunity to work on this film. The Coolie No 1 actor went on to thank Aanand L Rai for his unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, Sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team of Atrangi Re. Take a look at the post shared by Sara.

Talking about the pictures, in one of them Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing with Akshay and Dhanush. She also shared an adorable picture wherein she can be seen looking at her director. The actor shared another picture with Akshay wherein the two are looking stunning in traditional attires. Apart from this, Sara shared a picture wherein she can be seen getting teary-eyed looking at something. Needless to say, the pictures will make one impatient for the film.