Sara Ali Khan Shares A Picture With Indian Army Officers In Jammu And Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan is currently having a dreamy vacay in Jammu and Kashmir. The actress recently also shared some lovely pictures from her camping site with her friends. In the middle of this, Sara also met some Indian army officers stationed in the region and shared a heartfelt social media post with them.

Talking about the same, Sara Ali Khan shared a beautiful picture wherein she can be seen posing with the Indian army officers against the backdrop of the Indian National flag. The Coolie No 1 actress can be seen wearing a full-sleeved turtle neck black attire that she has paired up with black pants. She paired a heartwarming note along with the same.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the picture stating, "So thrilled to meet the Heroes that make us feel safe, secured and protected. Thank you for all that you do for us. Jai Hind" along with gratitude and the Indian National flag emoji. Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has been on a photo-sharing spree while camping with her friends in Jammu and Kashmir. The Love Aaj Kal actress took to her social media handle to share the picturesque locales of the spot where she is put up. Be it enjoying the high altitude weather, the cool water or the starry skies, the actress is doing it all. She also shared a picture of her and her friends enjoying a meal beside their tents.

Sharing the pictures, Sara Ali Khan captioned them stating, "Sunny rays and Starry nights. Moonlight and campfire for lights. As long as you can deal with heights. And over food are the only fights." Take a look at the post shared by her.

Before this, Sara Ali Khan had once again headed off to the Maldives from where she shared some stunning pictures of herself. Not only this, but the Simmba actress also explored the delightful locales of Leh and Ladakh with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress Radhika Madan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in the movie Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The movie has been helmed by Aanand L Rai.