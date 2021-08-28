Sara Ali Khan Takes A Dip In Ladakh's Cool Stream, Shares New Pics With Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal

Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to new pictures from her girl trip with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal. The actress recently took a trip to Ladakh and has been sharing pictures of the scenic beauty of the hills, temples and monasteries, in the latest picture she can be seen enjoying a swim in a stream.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a video of herself enjoying a dip while wearing a bikini. Meanwhile, Radhika also shared pictures while posing with Sara and Jasleen. One of the photos showed the trio could be seen holding on to each other with the mountains in the backdrop. Another featured Sara and Radhika could be seen sitting on a rock together.

The actress had also dropped more photos from the trip. Sara captioned a post in Hindi as, ''Prakhriti Sukh Shanti". One photo showed her sitting by a terrace window while in the second one, she and Radhika Madan pose happily for the camera on some stairs. The actress also visited the Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

Take a look at the photos;

Earlier this week, the three were snapped while heading out of Mumbai, however, it is unclear if Radhika and Sara are in Ladakh for a shoot or for a leisure trip.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and has been shot in several locations in India including Agra, New Delhi and Varanasi. Sara reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal, directed by Aditya Dhar.