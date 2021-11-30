Sara Ali Khan Wins Netizens' Heart As She Apologises To Paparazzi After Security Guard Pushes Photographer

Sara Ali Khan is one such actress of Bollywood who shares a great rapport with paparazzi. Yesterday, when Sara attended the song launch event of her upcoming film Atrangi Re, her security team had a slight tussle with paparazzi. It all happened when Sara was rushing towards her and she realised that a photographer got pushed away by her security guard.

She stopped in front of paparazzi and asked her security guard, "Woh giraya kisko aapne (Whom did you push down?)", to which everyone replied, "Koi nahi gira (no one fell down)."

Sara further said, "Nahi nahi, jisko giraya woh chale gaye (No no, the one who was pushed has left already)." Sara then apologised to photographers and said, "Sorry bolna please. Thank you." She also reprimanded the guard beside her saying, "Aap nahi kijiye aise. Dhakka mat dijiye, koi baat nahi (Don't act like this. Don't push anyone, it's okay)."

Sara's concern towards the hurt photographer won netizens' hearts and they could not stop lauding the actress for being so kind.

A netizen wrote, "Very well brought up by Amrita Singh🙌 Indeed it's a lovely gesture."

"She is sweet and kind soul. She is a well brought up girl her heart is so beautiful," wrote another netizen.

"She's been always polite to media n her fans but some jobless public will comment it saying it's just for publicity," wrote one more Instagram user.

Coming back to Atrangi Re, the film is being helmed by Aanand L Rai and it also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film will release on December 24, 2021.