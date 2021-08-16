Sara Ali Khan Wishes Saif Ali Khan With A Picture With Him, Jehangir Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan

As Saif Ali Khan turned a year older today (August 16, 2021), Sara Ali Khan shared a couple of pictures with her actor-father on her Instagram page. In the pictures, she is seen striking a pose for the camera along with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. We love how cutely Sara is playing with the youngest member of her family.

Sara captioned the pictures as, "Happiest Birthday Abba 🎂🎂 Thank you for being my superhero🦸‍♂️ my smartest friend 🤓 the best conversationalist 📚 the coolest travel buddy 🍝 and one of the biggest support systems. Love you 💓💓💓."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan also shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "HaaPpY Birthday to my Big Brother!🤗 Wishing you love luck success and happiness 💗 #alwaysandforever."

Just like Saba, Soha Ali Khan also shared a few pictures with Saif Ali Khan and captioned it as, "Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night... the quest continues... ❤️❤️❤️."

On a related note, Saif is constantly in the headlines owing to the controversy around his son Jehangir's name. However, the actor has given all the negativity a royal ignore.

With respect to work, he will next be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film's trailer will be releasing on August 18. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film will release on September 17, 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.