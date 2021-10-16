sardar-udham-full-movie-leaked-online-in-hd-for-free-download

Shoojit Sircar's latest release Sardar Udham featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has been leaked online by notorious sites for free download. The film is a biopic on the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

It's not the first time when an OTT release has been targeted by notorious sites. Earlier, films like Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii, etc., also became the victims of piracy.

Meanwhile, Sardar Udham has been receiving rave reviews from critics, as well as audiences. Netizens feel that Vicky has poured his heart to play such a revolutionary character and the film is one of his best works till date.

Not many of you know that Vicky was not the first choice for the film. Shoojit was supposed to collaborate with late actor Irrfan Khan for Sardar Udham, but owing to his demise, the filmmaker roped in Vicky.

Speaking about his choice, he had told a media agency, "If you look at Vicky's track record, he is taking brave steps and making some really fabulous choices. I wanted an actor who is ready to give his heart and soul to the film. Plus, he is a Punjabi boy and my film is a story of a Punjabi man."

Vicky on the other hand, was equally excited to work with Sircar and said, "It's a surreal feeling because it's like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories."