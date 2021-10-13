Sardar Udham: Release Date & Time Of Vicky Kaushal's Awaited Revolutionary Freedom Fighter Biopic

Vicky Kaushal is returning to screen with an awaited biopic titled Sardar Udham. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is an ode to the freedom fighter Udham Singh, who took on the undeterred mission to avenge the lives that were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 in Punjab.

The film's shooting has been wrapped up in December 2019, and the post-production took some time leading to a delay in its release. The film was first scheduled to release on October 2, 2020, but the date had to be postponed after the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the film is now finally set to release on October 16, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. All Indian releases on the streaming platform are usually dropped at midnight. The markers at times are known to drop a few episodes of the web series before time, but Sardar Udham is expected to premiere on October 15, 2021 midnight IST.

For the unversed, Udham Singh was a political activist who was associated with Ghadar Party in the United States. Singh assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, 1940, who was reportedly responsible for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Post assassination, Udham Singh was sentenced to death on 31 July 1940. He was hanged at Pentonville Prison by Albert Pierrepoint. Notably, his remains have been preserved at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab.

Coming back to the film, Apart from Kaushal, it also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton. The film also has a special appearance by the Tripling fame, Amol Parashar.