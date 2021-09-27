Sardar Udham Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Shares First Look In Honour Of Bhagat Singh’s Birth Anniversary

Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared the teaser of his upcoming movie, Sardar Udham. The makers released the film's first teaser clip in honour of Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary. The film set to release on Amazon Prime Video follows the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh.

The clip shows Kaushal's character piecing a document together, as the camera pans to a stack of passports that displays different names, presumably aliases of our hero. The passports read, Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh, with the latest one, with 'Udham Singh' being scrawled across it, being added to the pile.

The teaser video sets the tone for an intriguing and engrossing tale of a patriot with many aliases but with a single mission in life - to avenge India's most gruesome tragedy. The makers also announced the film's release date along with the teaser as October 16, 2021.

Vicky captioned the post on Instagram as, "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I'm proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, promises a compelling thriller drama, as a man avenges the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

For the unversed, Sardar Udham Singh assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, a former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India, on 13 March 1940 in the UK. The assassination took place after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, for which O'Dwyer was responsible. Udham ​was hanged in July 1940 after being convicted of murder.