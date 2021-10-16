Sardar Udham Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal Impresses Netizens With His Earnest Performance

Shoojit Sircar's latest release Sardar Udham is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and we are here with its Twitter review. Ever since Vicky shared the film's trailer, it has been making right amount of buzz among netizens. It's known to all that Vicky is one brilliant actor, and now, netizens can't stop singing praises of of him.

Sardar Udham Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Delivers A Haunting Performance As An Unsung Hero

The film is a biopic on the freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

aditya gairola @AdityaGairola94: Just finished watching #SardarUdhamReview what a movie! The 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre has never been captured so realistically and hauntingly. It's an ode to our freedom fighters and revolutionary moment. Thank you #ShoojitSircar and @vickykaushal09 what an actor. Must watch.

Abhi Shukla @abhirockstar09: M A S T E R P I E C E. Just when you think a movie cant be better than his last one, lifetime performance by #Vicky. He lived this role its like he is Sardar Udham in real. This type of performance is very rare. Last time I saw this in SRK from My Name Is Khan.

Atanu Pal @AtanuPa39728744: It is a masterpiece film...I request everybody to watch this film... it's looks like big budget Hollywood movie... fabulous movie.

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI: Detailed & Informative cinema about Jallianwala Bagh tragedy & Udham Singh vengeance.Terrific cinematography, Powerful performance by @vickykaushal09 & unrivalled direction by #ShoojitSircar makes it a compelling watch for CLASS AUDIENCE. #SardarUdhamReview.

gunjan handa @gunjanhanda3: I have never cried watching a movie like i did today. I could feel the pain from a hundred years ago. Kudos @vickykaushal09 you were an amazing choice for the role. Cannot imagine how hard it must have been to play. Love.

Going by the tweets, it's pretty clear that Vicky has passed the litmus test, as his fans are completely blown over by his performance in the film.