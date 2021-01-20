Sarfarosh 2 Will Be Dedicated To CRPF Personnel, Reveals Director John Mathew Matthan

Director John Mathew Matthan tasted success in Bollywood with Aamir Khan-Naseeruddin Shah's 1999 film Sarfarosh. The film revolves around a young medical student who quits his studies after a tragedy to join the Indian Police Force to wipe out the terrorists. The critically-acclaimed film, also starring Sonali Bendre, had also won a National Award.

A few years back, Matthan announced a sequel to Sarfarosh. In 2018, it was reported that John Abraham was to act and produce the thriller, but, later he opted out of the project.

Recently, during a virtual conversation as part of the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa, the filmmaker revealed that he has not given up his dream project. Matthan revealed that Sarfarosh 2 will be dedicated to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Matthan opened up about the film's script and told IANS, "I wrote the script of Sarfarosh 2 about five to six times, before finalising it. When I wrote the script, I looked at its criticism and kept it aside. After five to six months, I started writing it again and came across new potholes. This is actually the fifth script of Sarfarosh 2, which has been finalised. You have to have good friends who are critical of you."

Talking about the plot of Sarfarosh 2, the filmmaker said that the sequel will focus on the internal security of India with a more realistic approach.

Aamir Khan-Sonali Bendre's Sarfarosh is also known for its hit songs. Talking about the possibility of songs in the sequel, the director revealed, "Songs have a purpose in movies. At the time when this movie was made, music was a big component in terms of revenue. I did not like the idea of having two romantic songs in the film. The much-admired ghazal 'Hoshwalon ko khabar kya' was significant as it conveyed a dual message. It threw light on the India-Pakistan situation, apart from adding to the love story. Now, when I make Sarfarosh 2, I may keep lesser number of songs."

Meanwhile, John Mathew Matthan is yet to announce the cast of Sarfarosh 2.

