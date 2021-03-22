Satish Kaushik Admitted In Hospital After Two Days Of Home Quarantine Post COVID-19 Diagnosis

Recently, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik took to social media to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing details about his health, he had revealed that he was under home quarantine.

Now, the latest report states that the Tere Naam director has been shifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for proper medical care.

Satish Kaushik's spokesperson confirmed this news and said that the filmmaker is on his road to recovery. He was quoted as saying in a statement, "Satish ji was planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19, however when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. He quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care."

The statement further read, "He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery."

Last week, Satish Kaushik had taken to his Instagram page to inform fans about his COVID-19 diagnosis. He had posted, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

Workwise, Satish Kaushik last helmed Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaaghaz and also played a pivotal role in the film. The movie which premiered on Zee5, received rave reviews from the critics.

