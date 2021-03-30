Satish Kaushik Back Home After Testing COVID-19 Negative; Daughter Vanshika Still In Hospital

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik who was recently hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, has now returned back home after testing negative for the virus. However, it's not all good news for him as his daughter Vanshika continues to be hospitalized although her medical reports are negative. He revealed that her temperature is still not normal and stable.

The Tere Naam director said in an interview, "I am recovering and quarantined at home for a few more days. But my daughter Vanshika is in the hospital for the last five days. Her COVID report has come negative but still, her temperature is not becoming normal and stable. Please pray for her."

Speaking about how his heart breaks when he hears her daughter crying on the phone, Kaushik said, "That's the issue. There are no certainties about Covid. Worse still, Vanshika has turned Covid negative and is ill. She is having temperatures of 100-101 off and on. It breaks my heart when I hear her voice crying on the phone. May God keep his children well in these really tough times."

Last week, Satish Kaushik had taken to social media to inform fans about his COVID-19 diagnosis. After being under home quarantine for two days, the filmmaker was admitted in the hospital for better medical care.

His sportsperson had issued a statement that read, "Yes, Satish ji is currently admitted in hospital. He is recovering well. He was planning to get vaccinated for COVID-19; however, when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he found that he was positive. He quarantined himself at home for two days but decided to get admitted to the hospital for proper medical care."

Speaking about work, Satish Kaushik had last helmed Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaaz and also played a pivotal role in it.

Meanwhile, in the last few weeks, many Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Vikrant Massey, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others have tested positive for COVID-19.

