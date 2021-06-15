Satish Kaushik Had Offered To Marry Neena Gupta When She Was Expecting Masaba!

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is one of the few women in Indian cinema who has never shied away from speaking her mind. While heroines in Bollywood generally prefer to keep their private lives hush-hush, the Badhaai Ho actress has been an exception. Be it about her love affair with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards or being a single parent to daughter Masaba, Neena has always been vocal in her interviews.

The actress recently unveiled her autobiobraphy titled 'Sach Kahun Toh' in which she has chronicled her professional highs and personal lows.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, in one of the chapters in her book, Neena has revealed that her close friend and filmmaker Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba out of wedlock. Masaba is Neena and Viv Richard's love child.

Neena Gupta Reveals To Kareena Kapoor Khan That She Was Dumped By The Man She Was About To Marry

A Hindustan Times report stated that as per a review of the book published in Film Companion, when Neena was pregnant with Masaba, Satish came up with a proposition. He told the actress, "Don't worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Neena had said that although her relationship with Viv Richards failed to culminate into marriage, she will never poison Masaba's thoughts about her father.

Neena Gupta On Battling Loneliness: I Didn't Have A Boyfriend Or Husband For Many Years

"I had Masaba because I loved Vivian. And if you love somebody, you can't hate somebody like that. You may not live or do things together - woh dheere dheere pata chalta hai (you get to know that slowly). But you can't hate. Aisa toh nahi hota ki aaj love hai toh kal suddenly you hate (You can't love someone one and hate them the next). And how can you put this thing in your daughter's mind about her father. I don't want to and don't feel it. Why should I poison her thoughts? I have respect for him, he respects me and so, she has respect for both of us. It's a very simple thing," the senior actress was quoted as saying by Bollywood Bubble.

Workwise, Neena Gupta will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye.