Satish Kaushik Reveals He Is Feeling Much Better: There Is No Need For Alarm

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik who had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days was hospitalised on Monday, March 22. The filmmaker had quarantined himself at his home after testing positive last week but revealed that he decided to shift to a hospital for the safety of his family.

Soon after reports of him being admitted went viral, fans shared their concern for his health on social media. Satish Kaushik who is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, told Bollywood Hungama, "I am recovering".

He shared with the entertainment portal that there is no need for alarm and that he will feel better in a few days. He said, "I've been shifted to Kokilaben. That is for the safety of my family. I have a little daughter at home. And for my proper clinical care, that's all. By the grace of God and everybody's good wishes I should be fine in three or four days."

Satish Kaushik added, "There is no need for alarm. I am feeling much better now. Everything is under control."

Satish who will turn 65 next month, had revealed to his fans that he contracted the virus on March 17, 2021. He wrote in a tweet, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

On the work front, Satish Kaushik was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Kaagaz. He had also helmed the film which premiered on Zee5 and received rave reviews from the critics as well as fans.

