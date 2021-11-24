Satyameva Jayate 2 FIRST REVIEW Out: Critics' Verdict On John Abraham-Starrer

Early reviews for John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 has started pouring in and if you are planning to watch the film, this article is absolutely for you! Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 also casts Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role and film is releasing in theatres tomorrow i.e., November 25, 2021.

When the trailer of the film was shared on YouTube, it received mixed reactions from netizens. While some loved the massy vibe of John, others criticised the actor for overdoing the action scenes. Now that, some of the trade analysts and movie critics have already watched the film, let's see what they have to say about it...

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01 "Film made for die hard mass cinema lovers, hardcore action, clap worthy dialogues, Powerful performance by @TheJohnAbraham & hit music makes this film "A complete Paisa Vasool Family entertainer"

@MassZaveri strikes a HATTRICK 3*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #SatyamevaJayate2." Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI "Roller coaster ride of Entertainment- Masala & Action. @TheJohnAbraham excels in Triple role, his punchy dialogues & fight sequences will engender lots of seetiya & taaliya. @MassZaveri direction promises a MASS feast for the heartland audience." Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva "#SatyamevaJayate2 (Hindi) #OneWordReview "Torture" 0.5⭐/5. Skip." However, he has deleted his tweet and wrote, "Makers told me to post review Tomorrow so I have Deleted it. But I will post full review tomorrow." #TutejaTalks @Tutejajoginder "#SatyamevaJayate2 - #Shahenshah meets #AakhriRaasta meets #JohnJaaniJanardan; @theJohnAbraham gets into @SrBachchan & #Rajinikanth space which pays homage to 80s unabashed masala storytelling by @MassZaveri. It moves at a relentless pace and also promotes communal harmony."

The film revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. From police, politicians to industrialists and a common man, the film will explore corruption in all spheres.