Satyameva Jayate 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 has finally released today and on the very first days of its release, the movie has been leaked online for free download in theatre print. Many notorious sites uploaded the entire movie on its page and we are sure that it must be worrisome for the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2. Having said that, the trend of leaking the entire movie on the very first day of its release is not new. Many films like Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, etc., met with the same fate.

Meanwhile, the film has been receiving mixed reactions from audience on social media. While some are totally in awe of John's massy avatar in the film, others are a bit disappointed with the actor's choice of film.

Satyameva Jayate 2, which also casts Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role, revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. From police, politicians to industrialists and a common man, the film will explore corruption in all spheres.

During his recent interaction with media, when John was asked if he gets bothered by trolls' reactions to the film, the actor had said that he does not care about them, as he makes films only for his audience.

He had said that there is a huge dichotomy between what happens on Twitter and in the real world.

"We forget that there is an India out there that wants to savour the experience of watching a film in a theatre, especially after the pandemic. They don't care about what's trending on social media. That's why as an actor and as a part of the film fraternity, I don't really care about the trolls. Does 'SMJ2' care about it? It cares about ticket sales. We resonate with the audience that's going to buy tickets to watch the film," asserted Abraham.