Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham's Double Role Revealed In New Poster; Film To Clash With Radhe On Eid 2021

The makers of John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 have made a massive reveal about the film's plot by dropping a new poster featuring the actor in a double role. The Dhoom actor will be playing his own nemesis in this Milap Zaveri directorial.

In the new poster which was unveiled today, we two John Abrahams fighting against each other. While one is dressed as a cop, the another one is dressed casually. The actor posted this new sneak-peek on his Instagram page and wrote, "This EID it's SATYA vs JAY as LADENGE iss SAAL, Dono BHARAT MAA KE LAAL! #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing this EID on 13th May 2021."

Read his post.

Satyameva Jayate 2 stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady. The actress had opened up about her role in a recent tete-a-tete with Bollywoodlife and said, "Satyameva Jayate 2 is completely a very massy film. When I was narrated the story by my director, Milap (Zaveri), I totally loved it and it channelises many issues of today - issues that our country is facing. My character is that of a very strong lady, but also a Bhartiya naari quintessential Indian woman). I can't tell you what her profession is because if I reveal that, a lot of things would be revealed. So, I'm not revealing my profession, but I can say that I'm playing a strong Indian woman, and am really looking forward to the release of the film."

After the success of the first instalment, Milap Zaveri is reuniting with John Abraham for this sequel.

Satyameva Jayate 2 was initially slated to arrive in theatres on May 14, 2021. However, now the makers have preponed the release date to May 13, 2021. The action thriller will lock horns with Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is releasing on the same day.

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana Reveals The Reason Behind Turning Down John Abraham's Parmanu

ALSO READ: John Abraham's Action Stunt On Attack Sets Goes Wrong; Actor Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Real Blood'