Satyameva Jayate 2 Song Kusu Kusu: Nora Fatehi's Sizzling Belly Dance Moves Steal The Show

Bollywood's most favorite diva Nora Fatehi is all set to dazzle the dance floor once again in Satyameva Jayate 2. Nora Fatehi seems to be lucky for director Milap Milan Zaveri. After featuring in iconic songs like 'Dilbar' and 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani', this sizzling dance number marks her third collaboration with the director.

Kusu Kusu sung by Zahrah Khan & Dev Negi is an original composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi.

Leaving the audience mesmerized, with her dancing skills, Nora is seen doing some explosive stunning belly dance moves in the song choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

Watch the song.

Nora Fatehi shares excitedly, "Satyameva Jayate holds an extremely special place in my life and I am so glad to be a part of Satyameva Jayate 2 as well. After the success of 'Dilbar', to be able to return as Dilruba feels really great, I am thankful to Milap, Nikkhil sir, and Bhushan sir for chosing me to be apart of this opportunity once again. And I am excited to present Kusu Kusu and really looking forward to the response from everyone."

Nora Fatehi Recalls Working As A Waitress During Her Teenage Years; Says 'It Was A Side Hustle'

Milap Milan Zaveri says, "I'm thrilled after the iconic 'Dilbar' and 'Ek toh kam zindagani' to have Nora part of 'Kusu Kusu'! She has been a lucky charm for me and her brilliance and talent have wowed the entire nation, in fact, the world who are die-hard fans of her beauty and dance. I'm so grateful to her for continuing the tradition and being part of Satyameva Jayate 2."

Nora Fatehi Breaks Down As She Recalls Her Struggling Days In Film Industry; Says 'It's So Easy To Give Up'

Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment). The film is slated to release ‪on Thursday, 25th November 2021.