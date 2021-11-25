Satyameva Jayate 2 Twitter Review: Netizens React To John Abraham's Mass Entertainer

Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2 featuring John Abraham in the lead role has released in the theatres today and we are here with the movie's live Twitter review. Yesterday, many film critics got a chance to watch the movie at the special screening and the film received mixed reactions from them. While some praised the movie being an out-and-out mass entertainer, others criticised John for overdoing the action scenes.

Now that movie has hit the theatres, let's see what netizens have to say about Satyameva Jayate 2...

Nitesh Naveen @NiteshNaveenAus: #OneWordReview ⭐⭐ 2/5 #SatyamevaJayate2 is Decent. The movie has a nationalist touch on corruption. #JohnAbraham in triple role. #DivyaKhoslaKumar overacts. #NoraFatehi shines in #KusuKusu

Tolerable performing arts if you know what you are going to see. If not, would get a migraine.

Praneet Samaiya @praneetsamaiya: It's interval & so far it has some clapworthy dialogues, engaging plot & high octane actions... #JohnAbraham brilliant.

Olid Ahmed Razu @Iamolid: #SatyamevaJayate2 is an out-and-out #JohnAbraham show. Springs a big surprise. #SJ2 will be a gamechanger. Will develop a massive mass following with this one... #Divya is wonderful... Drama, action, dialogue standout in this fast-paced entertainer! #SatyamevaJayate2Review.

IamAftab @iampayakaftab: #SatyamevaJayate2Review mass masala is back with @MassZaveri and one and only @TheJohnAbraham perfect family mass entertainer with action emotions music and powerful performances by

@TheJohnAbraham #DivyaKhoslaKumar and others all over rating is 3.5/5.

Jong@OMG_Its_Kinng: #SatyamevaJayate2Review Terrible & Outdated!!! Sure Shot Flop On the Way. In the Era of #MoneyHeist& #SquidGame you can't make such crap film. 1.5/5.

Sambit Jena @sambitrocks: I want my money back @MilapZaveri. Tu aur #BhushanKumar milke sabko bakra bana rahe ho. @TheJohnAbraham bhai tumko kya mazboori thi yeh high budget bhojpuri film karne ki. #BhushanKumar toh biwi ko launch karne ke liye bana diya. Utter shit.

Going by the quick reviews, it is pretty clear that John has managed to impress some of his fans, but could not woo everyone with his massy avatar. So, if you're an ardent fan of John, Satyameva Jayate 2 is totally for you!

The film also casts Divya Kumar Khosla in the lead role.

