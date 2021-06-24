Satyanarayan Ki Katha Director Sameer Vidwans On Kartik Aaryan: I Wanted Only Him For This Role

On Wednesday (June 23, 2021), Kartik Aaryan announced that he is all set to join hands with Marathi director Sameer Vidwans and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for an epic love story titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The movie marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Vidwans who is known for helming Marathi movies like Double Seat, Time Please, Mala Kahich Problem Naahi and Anandi Gopal.

In a chat with Spotboye, Sameer Vidwans was all praise for his leading man and said that he wanted only Kartik Aaryan for this role. He was quoted as saying, "Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a unique moving love story. It will bring out a facet of Kartik Aaryan's talent which audiences haven't seen so far. Kartik is an immensely talented actor. I wanted only him for this role."

Sameer whose last outing Anandi Gopal bagged a National Award, opened up on his Hindi film directorial debut and said, "I am nervous and anxious. I am also curious to know where the journey will take me. I have been working on the script of Satyanarayan Ki Katha with my writer Karan Sharma for almost two years. When I narrated the script to Kartik Aaryan, he was most excited. Then I narrated it to Sajid Nadidawala. He too loved it. It's very encouraging to see such huge commercial names being so passionate about a different kind of love story."

The filmmaker revealed that the hunt for the film's leading lady is on and added, "The female lead is also very important. We are looking at various names."

Vidwans further shared that he is keen to kickstart the shooting of the film around November-December when 'love is in the air'.

Earlier while announcing the film on his social media handle, Kartik had said that he feels immense pressure and responsibility as he is the only member in the team without a National Award.

Besides Satyanarayan Ki Katha, the actor also has Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty.