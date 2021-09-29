Ranbir Kapoor Was Responsible For Getting Me Back Into The Life Of Acting Again: Saurabh Shukla

Actor Saurabh Shukla couldn't stop raving about Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he had worked in Anurag Basu's Barfi. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Saurabh revealed how Ranbir made him all interested towards acting again.

While speaking to Indian Express, Saurabh said that Barfi came at a juncture of his life when he was losing interest in acting. He further said that after the release of Satya, he was not getting roles that could excite him as an actor, and he was losing interest. But then he came on board for Barfi and the film revived his life as an actor.

"Ranbir was responsible for getting me back into the life of acting again. When I met him, I felt so much of warmth, and so much of innocence. He is very sharp, very bright, I really found a friend in him. Although we have a huge age difference, but I never felt like I was talking to a younger person or somebody who belong to another generation. So, what do actors do in a film, apart from acting? They have ample of time, and they talk. So when you get an interesting company then it makes you happy," said Shukla.

Speaking about how he bonded with Ranbir, Shukla said that they interacted a lot about art and other things.

"On Anurag’s sets, there is always a lot of food. He used to come on the sets and the first thing he wanted to know was what’s for lunch. So, this mix of good food and good company was what Barfi was all about," added Shukla.

In the same interview, when he was asked about his favourite scene with Ranbir that had him in splits, he recalled a sequence of the film, wherein he was running to chase Barfi.

"My favourite scene has to be the one where I am running to chase Barfi. People have wondered how I ran so much given my body structure. I was so happy that Anurag made it look so believable because I was only running on a machine," shared Shukla