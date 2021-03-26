SC Dismisses Priyanka Singh's Plea Against HC Order Refusing To Quash FIR Against Her By Rhea Chakraborty

The Supreme Court, on Friday (March 26, 2021) quashed a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, in which she had challenged Bombay High Court's refusal to quash the FIR which was filed against her by Mumbai Police on the basis of Rhea Chakraborty's complaint.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take over the investigation against Priyanka Singh, because the Supreme Court had earlier ruled that all FIRs related to Sushant's demise will be probed only by the central investigation agency.

Reacting to this development, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement that read, "We are overwhelmed by the order of the Honble Supreme Court. Justice Prevails in India. We bow down to the Judicial System in our Country. Truth Alone Triumphs. Satya Mev Jayate."

For the unversed, in the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police, Rhea had accused Priyanka of allegedly procuring psychiatric drugs for Sushant without any consultation and by using a forged prescription.

On February 15, 2021, the Bombay High Court had observed that there was a prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh, in FIR lodged against her by Rhea. "There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her," a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik had said at the hearing. On the other hand, the Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea against Sushant's other sister Meetu Singh who was also named as an accused in the FIR.

Priyanka Singh had then moved the Supreme Court to challenge the order issued by the Bombay High Court.

Notably, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14 last year.

