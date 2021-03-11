Scared Neena Gupta Yells ‘Mummy' As She Gets The First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Gajraj Rao Follows Suit

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday (March 10) became the latest Indian celebrity to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Coincidently her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao also revealed on the same day that he took the COVID-19 jab.

Neena Gupta shared a video of her taking the vaccination at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Instagram. In the video, the needle shy actress can be heard screaming "Mummy", while taking the dose. She then says, "Lag rahi hai vaccine but dar lag raha hai par lagvane ayi hun (I am very scared but have to get the dose)."

The 61-year-old star captioned the post as "Lag gaya ji teeka. Thank you @hindujahospital". At the end of the clip, Neena removed her mask and said, "It's done."

On the other hand, Gajraj Rao penned a long note revealing that he faced some anxiety before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, it was his diabetic condition that compelled him to take the shot. The actor wrote, "In the three hours queuing up for my dose, I was still contemplating whether I should take it or not. Much overthinking later, when the syringe finally went in, it painlessly relieved me of my anxiety in a matter of seconds."

Take a look at the posts,

Apart from Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, in the last few weeks, other celebs like Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah, Shabana Azmi and others have also received the vaccination shots. Recently, many A-listers contracted the virus including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor. While Alia Bhatt has tested negative, she has self quarantined herself.

On the work front, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao were last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen in films like 83, Dial 100, Gwalior, Sardar ka Grandson and the web series Masaba Masaba Season 2. Meanwhile, Rao will be seen in Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and web series PariWar.

