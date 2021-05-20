Ajay Devgn's Film Maidaan's Set Destroyed By Cyclone Tauktae, Boney Kapoor Says Thankfully No One Was Injured

Earlier this week, Mumbai was hit by Cyclone Tauktae. The heavy rains and wind speed of approximately 108 kmph had lead to damage at multiple locations all around the city. Recent reports revealed that the cyclone has also affected the film industry in Mumbai, as Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan's set was damaged, causing heavy loss to the production house.

A Pinkvilla report revealed that the producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that a standing set of Maidaan in Mumbai was destroyed by the cyclone. Boney Kapoor revealed to the portal that the set destroyed was a stadium built to film matches for the sports drama. The sets will have to be rebuilt for Maidaan's final schedule after the lockdown is lifted.

Kapoor said, "We had built an entire footfall stadium to shoot eight matches in the final schedule. While we are done with four matches, the shoot was halted due to lockdown and now, the cyclone has destroyed our set. It's unfortunate, but everyone is suffering in some way or another. Thankfully, there is no injury to human life."

ALSO READ: After Salman Khan's Radhe, Antim And Maidaan To Get A Pay-Per-View Release?

Notably, last year, the makers had revealed that they had to dismantle a massive football stadium set in May 2020 due to the Novel Coronavirus infused lockdown. It was rebuilt at the end of 2020 when production began. The Maidaan set is reportedly in Madh Island, Mumbai, which was used to shoot multiple international matches for the film.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Backs Out Of YRF's Rs 180 Crore Superhero Flick Starring Ahaan Panday?

Maidaan follows the life of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It was under his guidance that the Indian football team scaled to new heights in the 1950s. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is currently set for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021. However, reports have claimed that the film may have a pay-per-view release and on DTH services if the theatres remain closed due to the current situation.