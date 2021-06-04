Sex Racket Busted In Thane; Two Actresses Rescued

On Wednesday (June 2, 2021), the Thane crime branch busted a sex racket in the city's Panchpakhadi area after raiding a residential building. Notably, the cops have rescued two actresses, in which one has worked in a south Indian film. Apart from that, Thane Police have arrested three people in connection with the racket.

A police officer informed Times of India that after receiving a tip-off, cops sent a decoy customer who fixed Rs 3.60 lakh for both the victims. After getting confirmation from him, cops raided the building and arrested three people for their involvement. Those three arrested have been identified as Sunil alias Vishal Uttamchand Jain (42) from Goregaon, Hasina Khalid Memon (45) from Shailesh Nagar, Mumbra and the apartment owner Sweety Chada (47).

The cops have reportedly begun the interrogation and found out that they fooled innocent women by offering them handsome money to deal with their crisis caused by the lockdown. The accused further revealed that Jain and Memon acted as brokers and solicited potential customers for the trade.

A case has been registered with the Naupada Police Station, Thane, and police are trying to know if there are any other accomplices of the accused. More details are awaited!