Shaan Couldn't Believe Deepika Padukone Was Battling Depression; Thought Why She Would Go Through It

      On The Love Laugh Live Show hosted by Mandira Bedi, singer Shaan confessed that he was not much aware about people's battle with depression hence, when actress Deepika Padukone was diagnosed with depression in 2014, he could not understand what she was going through.

      Ever since Deepika was diagnosed with depression, she has been very vocal about importance of mental health, and after her revelation, many celebrities also came forward and spoke about it without any inhibition.

      He said, "Deepika has a foundation, Live Love Laugh. At that time, she spoke about mental health and clinical depression. The cynic in me, the stupid idiot in me at that point was like, 'It's Deepika Padukone, one of the most successful actors, she has had the most supportive parents, she started right up there... Why would she go through depression?'"

      He further added, "Obviously, I didn't read enough or understand enough. When this happened much closer home and my wife Radhika was diagnosed with clinical depression, I took it personally until I realised it's a chemical thing and medication is a vital part."

      In October, Shaan unveiled a reprised version of his hit song 'Tanha Dil', wherein he touched upon the subject of clinical depression.

      Speaking about the same, he had said, "Coincidentally it's happening 20 years after the first track. We have tried to deal with a delicate topic sensitively and I hope people, apart from enjoying the song, imbibe the message as well. Mental health is a long and hard condition to deal with but there always is a light at the end of the tunnel."

      Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

      deepika padukone depression
      Monday, December 27, 2021, 18:34 [IST]
      X