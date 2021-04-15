Shaan Trashes Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's Songs; Says Anyone Can Sing Them

Singer Shaan who has crooned many melodious songs in the last two decades, trashed rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs like 'Lungi Dance', 'Chaar Bottle Vodka', 'Sunny Sunny', etc., and said that these songs are popular among youth, because anyone can sing them, but sadly, there's no musicality in them.

In an interview with AskMen India, Shaan said, "Music ki samajh kitne logon ke paas hai? Bohot kum. Hum sabko musically educate toh nahi kar sakte lekin hum itna kar sakte hai ki aap apni taraf se good music dete rahe ki dheere dheere ek taste banega. Lekin sabse aasaan tareeka yeh hai ki main aapke sthar pe utar jaaun (Very few people actually understand music. We cannot musically educate everyone but what we can do is churn out good music so that people develop a taste for it. But the easiest way is to stoop down to their level)."

He further added, "Aaj rap music itna popular kyun hai? Hume lagta hai gaali de raha hai, isliye? Nahi, usme koi musicality hai hi nahi. Agar koi gaana bana raha hai, 'Chaar botal vodka, kaam mera roz ka', aap bhi gaa sakte ho. 'Aaj blue hai paani paani paani', 'Lungi dance lungi dance', aap bhi kar sakte ho (Why is rap music so popular today? Is it because they use expletives? No, because there is no musicality in rap songs. Anyone can sing song like Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance)."

On a related note, recently, Shaan spoke about doing less film songs and said, "I don't have an answer to what this is, all I can understand is that certain singers have a recall value because they used to rule the roost at some point."

He further stated that the younger heroes want newer voices, but he has a connection with the older generation so, he doesn't have a connect with the current generation.

