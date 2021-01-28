Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu Begins Her 'Romance With The Bat & The Ball' For Mithali Raj Biopic

Taapsee Pannu is a busy bee. After wrapping up the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, the actress has jumped on to the preparations for her next film Shabaash Mithu. The film helmed by Raees director Rahul Dholakia, is a biopic on crickter Mithali Raj.

The actress took to her Twitter page to share a glimpse from the field in which she is seen holding a bat in her hand. Taapsee captioned her picture as, "And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done :) This is going to be another milestone of sorts.... For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios."

Taapsee who is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer for the film, said in a statement, "I've never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyper ventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I've thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali."

When it comes to women's cricket in India, Mithali Raj's name is synonymous with it. She is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in Women's One Day International matches.

Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu revolves around the life of Mithali Raj.

Besides prepping for Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee is also busy shooting for Looop Lapeta, a Bollywood remake of the German hit film Run Lola Run.

