Shabana Azmi Gets Her COVID-19 Vaccine; Urges Her Fans To Do The Same

Shabana Azmi joins the bandwagon of the celebs to receive her COVID-19 vaccination. The actor took to her social media handle to inform the same to her fans. Along with that, she also informed her fans to do the same.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shabana Azmi shared a video which she captioned with a message. The Arth actor wrote in the caption stating that she has taken the vaccine and that others should go take that jab soon. She further wrote that the citizens over 60s and those who are aged between 45 to 59 years of age with specified morbidities can register for the same on- http://cowin.gov.in.

Also Read: Hema Malini Receives COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Pictures Of The Same

Shabana Azmi can be seen urging her fans in the video that they should register immediately for the COVID-19 vaccination without believing in any rumours. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor also mentioned that the entire process for the registration for the same is extremely simple. The actor lastly also reminded her fans to carry their government identity cards or documents before going to receive their vaccine. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Ive taken the vaccine . Go take that jab !

Those over 60’s, or those aged 45-59 with specified co-morbidities, can register NOW for vaccinations against the #covid19 virus on https://t.co/udfICd2LU1#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive#VaccineVarta#CoWin

@mohfwindia pic.twitter.com/Tvm1v5LpQC — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 10, 2021

Also Read: Rakesh Roshan Receives His First Dose Of Covishield; Is All Smiles In His Latest Post

Apart from Shabana Azmi, veteran actor Hema Malini had also received her COVID-19 vaccination sometime back. She had taken to her social media handle to share pictures from the same. In one of the pictures, the Seeta Aur Geeta actor can be seen receiving the vaccine from a nurse while having her mask on. While in another of the pictures, the actor-politician can be seen striking a pose with and without her mask, presumably after taking the vaccine. The Sholay actor could be seen donning a casual polka-dotted black top and black pants in the pictures shared by her. The Johny Mera Naam actor revealed in the caption of the same that she has taken the COVID vaccine along with the public at the Cooper Hospital. Take a look at the tweet which had been shared by the actor.

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

Apart from them, actor Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan had also taken their vaccinations. Saif Ali Khan was yet another celeb to receive the vaccinations. However, the actor receiving the vaccination was not met well with some of the netizens as he did not meet the specified age mark for the same.