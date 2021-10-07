Shabana Azmi On Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Is Lots Of Fun And Pretty Relaxed On Set

Shabana Azmi, last seen in the OTT show The Empire, has been busy working on several films in the past couple of months. After wrapping up a What's Love Got To Do With It? with Emma Thompson and Lily James in London, Shabana has been shooting for Karan Johar's comedy-drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The film marks Karan Johar's return as a director after the 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was announced on July 6, 2021. Karan has revealed that film is a love story, but "it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey!"

Talking about working on the Bollywood film's first schedule with Karan Johar, Azmi told Free Press Journal, "I enjoyed my first schedule. Karan is lots of fun and pretty relaxed on the set. I'm looking forward to the outdoor schedule later this month."

She also opened up about her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who will be seen playing a couple in the film. The film also stars the veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Talking about them she said, "Ranveer is intense and Alia is pretty cool. Dharamji is his soft, gentle self and is looking great mashallah. Jaya and I have always bonded well."

Azmi also confessed that she is a big fan of Jaya Bachchan and that the veteran actress was the reason Azmi joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). She told the portal, "I was bowled over by her performance in a student film, Suman, and decided to head to Pune."

Coming back to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film will see Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra play Alia Bhatt's grandparents, while Jaya Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Ranveer Singh's grandmother.