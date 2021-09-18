Shabana Azmi Says It'd Be Easier To Convince Steven Spielberg To Cast Her Than Farhan Akhtar & Zoya

Shabana Azmi is celebrating her birthday on September 18, the veteran actor turned 71 today. While she had worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, fans have been waiting for the actress to once again collaborated with kids, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Earlier, Shabana Azmi worked with the two filmmakers in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Luck By Chance. However, in an old interview, she revealed that Zoya and Farhan are not quick to cast her in their films. She even joked that it would be easier for her to convince Hollywood director Steven Spielberg to cast her in a movie than her own kids.

She told Mumbai Mirror that they are most interested in Shabana's culinary skills. She said, "We keep track of each other's work but I think it'd be easier for me to convince Steven Spielberg to cast me in a movie than my own children. All they want to know is what I'm cooking for them."

Dharmendra To Star Opposite Jaya Bachchan And Shabana Azmi In Karan Johar's Next Directorial

"And it has to be kebabs and biryani every single time. Once I served them Thai food and they screamed. They're still complaining about it after all these years," she added.

Farhan and Zoya are Javed Akhtar's children from his first marriage to scriptwriter Honey Irani. Shabana and Javed got hitched in 1984 and have been together for over 36 years now. According to reports, Shabana's relationship between the two siblings wasn't very warm in their childhood but over the years, they have bonded well.

The Empire Web Series Review: Kunal Kapoor's Period Drama Begins Strong But Rushes For A Quick End

On the work front, she was last seen in OTT releases Sheer Qorma and The Empire. As for her upcoming projects, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film will also star Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles.