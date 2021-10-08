Shadaab Khan Feels He Shouldn't Have Made His Debut With Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat; 'It Was A Mistake'

Sholay actor Amjad Khan's son Shadaab is best known for playing the role of Rani Mukerji's husband in the 1996 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. The film marked his acting debut in the Hindi film industry. However in his recent interview with a leading daily, Shadaab called this film his 'biggest mistake' as he felt that he looked too pinched, scrawny, raw and completely ungroomed in it.

Shadaab told Hindustan Times, "I shouldn't have made my debut with Raja Ki ... I was too young. Before my debut, I weighed about 145 kilos, and lost all that weight for my that film. That weight loss reflected on my face. I looked too pinched, scrawny, raw and completely ungroomed. My debut was a mistake from my side. It was nobody's fault."

The actor said that he stepped into the film industry only post his father's demise as he wanted to take forward his legacy.

"It was only after my father passes away that I understood the true meaning of the song, Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Elton John and George Michael, which he kept humming. At that time, I didn't want to be in college. I didn't want to study. I just wanted to come into this business somehow. After losing my weight, I got featured in a magazine which caught the attention of (late actor) Mr Vinod Khanna and he wanted me to launch through Himalay Putra (1997), which didn't work out. But after that, I got my debut film," Shadaab recalled in his interview.

His successive films failed to work at the box office and the actor thought that acting wasn't the right profession for him and took a break of 17 years.

The Refugee actor said, "Somewhere along the line, I started thinking that this isn't the right profession for me. I just felt probably I was too young when I came in, that's why I stepped away from the business. For about 17 years, I had completely left acting. I didn't know whether I wanted to be a part of this business. At that time, I again gained weight, and went back to about 135 kilos. I started writing novels."

After vanishing from Bollywood for a while, Shadaab decided to give acting another shot and he bagged John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter in 2019. However just before the shoot, the actor suffered third degree burns on his stomach and chest due to an incident and was advised rest.

However Shadaab felt that he couldn't afford to lose that film and shot for it with the help of painkillers.

"Just before the shoot, I got third degree burns on my stomach and chest due to some incident, and doctors told me to rest. But I couldn't afford to lose that film because I so badly wanted to come back. And I knew that I don't have any helping hands in this industry. I took painkillers and shot the film, and once poured an entire bottle of sanitiser on my wounds. It burnt me for three days," the actor recalled.

In the same interview, Shadaab also shared his take on the notion that star kids have it easy in Bollywood and said, "When your father or your parents are around in this business, then you have all the right people in your corner, grooming you. [But] when they aren't there, you're worse than somebody coming from the outside. My father passed away 30 years ago, so I'm Shadaab Khan on my own completely."

Workwise, Shadaab had last made a brief appearance in Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.