'Shah Rukh Khan Absolutely Hated His Death Scene In Kal Ho Naa Ho', Reveals Director Nikkhil Advani

There's hardly anyone out there who didn't get moist-eyed in the scene wherein Shah Rukh Khan's character Aman Mathur breathes his last because of a heart condition in Nikkhil Advani's romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. But do you folks know that King Khan absolutely loathed this scene? Yes, you heard that right.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, director Nikkhil Advani made this revelation and said that Shah Rukh found this scene 'irrelevant'. He went on to say that SRK who was also shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas at the same time, compared his death scene in that film to Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Nikkhil told the entertainment portal, "Yes, but Shah Rukh absolutely hated the death scene of Kal Ho Naa Ho. He kept saying, 'You're too irreverent, not giving it any respect'. He was also shooting Devdas at the same time in which he had a spectacular death scene. He kept saying, 'Usse kehte hain death scene (Now that's a death scene'. I explained to him that I was looking at death as a comma,not a full stop."

After assisting on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Nikkhil Advani made his directorial debut with Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in leading roles, the film revolves around an uptight MBA student who falls for her charismatic new neighbour, but he has a secret that forces him to push her away. The movie was a massive success at the box office.

Post Kal Ho Naa Ho, Nikkhil Advani went on to direct films like Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk To China, Patiala House, D-Day, Katti Batti. His last Bollywood outing was John Abraham-starrer Batla House. He even helmed one of the short segments in the Amazon Prime Video anthology Unpaused.