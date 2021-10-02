Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Shoot At A South Mumbai Hospital For Atlee's Next?

All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project with director Atlee. The superstar had reportedly shot for the much-awaited project in Pune recently. Now the latest exciting development related to the project is that the actor will be shooting for the same in a hospital in South Mumbai.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, the hospital in question is BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in Cumballa Hill. The report further stated that Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting at the location from today (October 2) for the next 10 days. This will also mark the first schedule of the film. The news report quoted a source close to the film to say, "The cast and crew will begin filming at the south Mumbai hospital from today. Atlee has lined up a 10-day shoot, post which it will be a wrap on the first schedule."

Details About Shah Rukh Khan's Double Role In Atlee's Next Out: Report

Apart from his untitled film with Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan has also been making quite a lot of buzz for his upcoming film Pathan. The movie has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. The news report further stated that after wrapping up the first schedule of Atlee's next, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor will be heading off to Spain to resume shooting for Pathan.

Priyamani Joins Atlee's Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara: Report

The report further stated that Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for a romantic track with Deepika Padukone in the location. The two will be shooting for three weeks for the same reportedly. According to the news report, the team of Atlee's film will meanwhile prepare for the second schedule of the movie. The report had further quoted, "Back home, Atlee will use the time to do the groundwork for the next stint."

It seems that the superstar is working with an around-the-clock schedule wherein he is constantly shuffling between his project with Atlee and his movie Pathan. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan also has a project with Rajkumar Hirani lined up. Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika Dhillon has been roped in as the writer for the movie. It can be safely said that the fans of the megastar are definitely in for a triple treat.