Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Others Lionise Team India's Historic Win Against Australia

B-town celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Malaika Arora are thrilled after team India's historic win against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane. Team India won the series 2-1 by 3 wickets, clinching the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The victory is every bit iconic and historic, because India conquered Australia in Brisbane- where the home side hadn't lost a single Test match in the last thirty two years. Entire social media is inundated with the posts of India's mind-blowing victory, and here's how our B-town celebs shared their joy on their Twitter handles..

Shah Rukh tweeted, "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!"

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3787 - INDIAAAAA .. INDIA !! INDIAAAA .. INDIA .. Flag of India THOK DIYA .. Australia ko .. INCREDIBLE VICTORY.. badhai badhai badhai..!! Body blows! Injury! Racist abuse! गले ते हथ ना रक्खीं , ठोक देयाँगे!!!! INCREDIBLE INDIA!! Don't ever underestimate INDIA!!"

"Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions sign #INDvsAUS," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of the Indian team celebrating their victory on Instagram and wrote, "Historic win!!! What an effort!!! So proud!!!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan also lauded team India and wrote on her Instagram page, "What a great show of character. #TeamIndia you have made us all so proud yet again, with this historic win. Congratulations."

Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Historic... after 32 years. INDIA".

Well, just like our B-town celebrities, we're also super proud of our Indian cricket team.

