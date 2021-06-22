Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar's Throwback Picture From Dil To Pagal Hai Sets Will Make You Nostalgic!

Throwback Tuesday is here and this time, we have a rare picture for you which is a blockbuster right from the word go as it features two of India's biggest superstars in one frame- Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

We recently came across a throwback picture from the sets of Yash Chopra's 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai going viral on social media. The two actors are seen playing cricket and having a good time. In the snap, Akshay, dressed in a semi-formal outfit, is seen batting, while Shah Rukh Khan stands behind a chair as a wicket-keeper.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar had made a guest appearance in Dil To Pagal Hai which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in leading roles. The superstar essayed the role of Madhuri Dixit's character Pooja's childhood friend Ajay.

Dil To Pagal Hai revolves around Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) who fails to reciprocate his best friend Nisha's (Karisma Kapoor) feelings for him and falls for Pooja instead, who joins their troupe as a dancer after Nisha gets injured. The film was a box office success.

Interestingly, Dil To Pagal Hai is the only film in which Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar worked together.

In 2019, when King Khan was asked about reuniting with Kumar for a film, the actor had jokingly said, "What do I say to this? I don't wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I'm a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me."

He had further added, "It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga. He'll be leaving the set and I'll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won't match."

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar recently shooting for Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan and has multiple projects in the pipeline.