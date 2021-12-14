Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol's Onscreen Son From K3G, Jibraan Khan Recreates His Iconic Dialogue From The Movie

The evergreen family entertainer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years today (December 14). On this occasion, many fans and the star cast of the movie have been celebrating the iconic film, thus taking everyone to a nostalgic lane. Remember Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's onscreen son, the super cute Krish from the movie? Yes, he is all grown up now and had the most endearing way to showcase his tribute for the movie achieving this milestone. Jibraan Khan, the actor who played Shah Rukh and Kajol's son from the movie took to his social media handle to recreate one of his popular dialogues from the film.

Talking about the video, Jibraan Khan can be seen standing in front of the TV where his scene is playing from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham wherein his character can be seen mouthing the lines that his onscreen father Shah Rukh Khan had said to Hrithik Roshan's character in the movie. The beautiful dialogue talks about remembering one's parents to cross every obstacle in life. The scene was also extremely pivotal in the movie as it saw Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul recognizing Hrithik Roshan's Rohan as his younger brother.

Alia Bhatt Celebrates 20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham By Recreating Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Pooh' Scene

Jibraan Khan shared the video and captioned the same stating, "Agar Zindagi Mein Kuch Haasil Karna Ho, Kuch Paana Ho....Toh always go back and re-watch #K3G! This film is where I fell in love with the camera & thank you to @karanjohar and the entire cast and crew for letting this Lil Krish have such a 'chill pill' time on set." Fans showered the post with loads of love and called it nostalgic to witness. Take a look at the same.

Karan Johar Celebrates 20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham With A Beautiful Tribute To The Movie

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also recreated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's prom scene that featured Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Pooja choosing a suitable date to take on her college prom. Alia recreated the popular scene along with Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Malvika Raaj who played Kareena Kapoor's younger version in the movie also recreated her Chandni Chowk dialogue from the movie. Director Karan Johar also shared a goosebump-worthy tribute video on his social media handle celebrating this milestone of the movie.