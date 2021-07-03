Shah Rukh Khan Asks Alia Bhatt To Sign Him For Her Next Production; Says He Will Come In Time For The Shoot

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is well known for his witty social media posts. On Saturday, the actor expressed his desire to work in an Alia Bhatt production on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan quote-tweeted Alia Bhatt's tweet announcing the beginning of her maiden production venture Darlings, with the special request.

"After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!," wrote SRK in his Twitter post.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, had the coolest reply for her Dear Zindagi co-star. "hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite Hugging face," wrote the talented actress who quote-tweeted Shah Rukh Khan's post. The duo's Twitter conversation has left their fans totally excited. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's followers are now expressing their desire to see them together on screen once again, under the superstar's post.

Coming to Darlings, the highly anticipated project which is said to be a black comedy marks Alia Bhatt's production debut. The young actress is co-producing the project under her home banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Darlings started rolling in Mumbai, on Saturday (June 3, 2021).

"day one of DARLINGS! ☀️☀️ my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don't know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about," wrote Alia Bhatt in her social media handles.

Alia Bhatt herself plays the lead role in Darlings, along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Malayalam actor Roshan Matthew. The much-awaited project is helmed by the young filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen.