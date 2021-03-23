Shah Rukh Khan Becomes The Highest Paid Actor In India, Here's How Much He Is Charging For Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entice his fans with his much-awaited film, Pathan. His die-hard fans have been waiting for the movie with bated breath since it marks his return to the big screen after a long hiatus. However, there is also another exciting development surrounding the action film.

Shah Rukh Khan has officially become the highest-paid actor in India after being roped in for the film, Pathan. Yes, you heard that right, SRK has garnered this title after charging a whooping remuneration fee for the film. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor has charged Rs 100 crore for Pathan which makes him the highest-paid actor in the country.

The same was tweeted by film critic and movie PR and marketing expert, Umair Sandhu. It seems now that Shah Rukh Khan has left behind the likes of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and others to bag this title. Take a look at the tweet mentioning the same.

BREAKING NEWS : Officially King Khan #ShahRukhKhan is the " Highest Paid Actor " in India now. He charged whopping " 100 cr " for #Pathan. pic.twitter.com/oGz5bI8yGH — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 21, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Pathan, the film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and had gone on floors last year in November. The film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Not only this, fans have been are further excited for the film since it will also have a blockbuster cameo by Salman Khan.

Pathan will also be the first Bollywood film which will be shot inside the iconic structure, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. It has been earlier reported that a high octane climax sequence will be shot inside the building. A source close to the film also revealed to Pinkvilla that apart from Mission Impossible and the Fast & Furious films, not many movies have been shot inside Burj Khalifa and the SRK starrer will probably be the first Bollywood movie that will have actual visual shots of the tower from inside. The source also went on to say that the makers are planning a lavish action sequence surrounding the building. For the unversed, the climax will see Salman Khan's character, Tiger from the Tiger franchise join hands with Shah Rukh's Pathan to catch the baddies.