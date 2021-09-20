Shah Rukh Khan Bids Adieu To Ganpati Bappa; Says 'Until We See Him Again Next Year'

On the day of Anant Chaturdashi on Sunday (September 19), Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh took to his social media handle to bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha. He also gave fans a sneak-peek into the festivities at his home.

King Khan shared a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha and wrote, "May Lord Ganesha's blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year... Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan Receives Special Gift From Fan While Shooting For Atlee's Next In Pune

Every year, the Badshah of Bollywood celebrates this festival with his family and even hosts the Ganpati idol in his residence Mannat.

Last year too, the actor had sent warm greetings to his fans on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi. He had posted a monochrome picture of himself with a red tikka on his forehead and written, "Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Priyamani Joins Atlee's Next Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara: Report

With respect to work, fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to announce his next project. The superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Since then, there have been various speculations floating in the media about King Khan's return to the big screen.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Bigil director Atlee's pan India film which has been reportedly titled as Lion in Pune. The action entertainer stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Besides this flick, the actor is also reuniting with Deepika Padukone for Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan co-starring John Abraham. One also hears that he is all set to team up with Rajkumar Hirani for a film.