Shah Rukh Khan's Close Friend Viveck Vaswani Reacts To Aryan Khan's Arrest: 'We Do Not Ambush Children'

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Shah Rukh Khan's close friend Viveck Vaswani, who knows the actor even before he became a superstar, reacted to Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday. He said that Aryan is like his own son, and he feels that one should not target children irrespective of their mistakes.

Viveck told India Today that Shah Rukh is a celebrity, and owing to the same reason, he and his family will always be targeted by those who are apathetic towards the stardom.

He said, "This too shall pass. Having said that, I am very clear about certain things. Shah Rukh is my friend, his children are like my children, his family is my family. I was with him when he was not a celebrity and I have been with him through thick and thin and I will always be so."

He further added, "I do not think people should start targeting children, no matter whether the children have gone wrong and made mistakes. We don't ambush children, we don't hurt children and we don't target children."

Apart from Viveck, superstar Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri also arrived at Mannat to be with the Khans in their tough time, as soon as they learnt about Aryan's arrest. Apart from them, Gauri Khan's close friends Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor also arrived at Mannat to extend their support to the family. Celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, etc., also defended Aryan and extended their support to Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Aryan was arrested following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau.