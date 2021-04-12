Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates His IPL Team KKR For Their 100th Win, Says ‘All Were So Good To Watch’

The fans of megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had several reasons to celebrate yesterday. KKR went on to defeat the team Sunrisers Hyderabad and today Shah Rukh took to his social media handle to celebrate this victory of his team. It is inevitable that the superstar was ecstatic about his team winning their first match of the tournament.

The reason for the celebrations was double as this was also KKR's 100th win in the IPL tournament as a whole. Taking to his social media handle, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor wrote that it was good to have their 100th IPL win. He also congratulated all the cricketers of the team namely Prasidh Krishna, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan and Pat Cummins.

Shah Rukh especially congratulated Harbhajan Singh as the cricketer returned to the game to play for KKR this season. He ended the tweet by stating that all the cricketers were good to watch during the match. Actor Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated the team under Shah Rukh's post. Take a look at the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh's fans are waiting with bated breath for his ambitious movie Pathan. The film will also mark the megastar's comeback on the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero. The film will also be starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham reportedly as the main antagonist. However, fans have been excited for the movie as it will be having a blockbuster cameo by Salman Khan.

The film will also be one of the first movies of Bollywood to be shot inside Dubai's iconic structure, Burj Khalifa. Shah Rukh's Pathan will be joined by Salman's character from the Tiger franchise to beat up the baddies in the building in an extravagant action sequence. The film has been helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh will also be making an appearance in the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film stars R Madhavan in the lead role. The fans were sent into a frenzy after seeing a glimpse of SRK in the trailer of the movie.