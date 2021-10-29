Shah Rukh Khan Cried ‘Tears Of Joy' After Aryan's Bail, Mukul Rohatgi Saw A Sense Of Relief On SRK's Face

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the cruise drugs case on October 28. The star kid is yet to leave the Arthur Road jail and will possibly let out today after the court gives its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail.

According to a report, the former Attorney General of India and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said Shah Rukh Khan reacted with "tears of joy" after Aryan was granted bail in the cruise-drugs case.

Rohatgi opened up about what Shah Rukh Khan has been helping the legal team by making notes. He added that SRK had been "very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I'm not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father's face last time I met him."

"The parents were very, very worried. That is why they were taking a very great interest in the case," Rohatgi said, adding that the actor "had given up all his professional activities."

Shah Rukh was earlier seen smiling with his team of lawyers in photos after the bail was granted. The pictures went viral on social media. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen in the pictures, along with lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his team who have been working for over three weeks, trying to secure bail.

"Shah Rukh Khan was delighted after the order. His fight has yielded results," Mr Maneshinde told NDTV, adding that the arrest had been illegal from the beginning since no drugs were found on Aryan Khan.

NCB counsel ASG Anil Singh had opposed Aryan's bail claiming that he has been a regular consumer of drugs for the last two years and was found in 'conscious possession' of contraband and his arrest was not "illegal".

Notably, during HC's hearing, Mukul Rohatgi, argued that NCB failed to prove meeting of minds among the eight people who were arrested from the cruise. "There is absolutely no material for the purpose of conspiracy," he said.